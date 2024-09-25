Spanish police arrested five people for impersonating Brad Pitt in order to scam women by convincing them that the famed Hollywood actor was in love with them. The two women targeted by the online scammers lost a combined €325,000 ($364,000), Spanish media reported.

Police say that the criminals operated by visiting online platforms for fans of the actor, and built up psychological profiles of the potential victims. They chose the two women, reportedly both aged 60, because they believed they lacked romantic relationships and appeared to be in states of depression.

The scammers then sent WhatsApp messages and emails pretending to be Pitt and promised future romantic relationships.

“My love for you is true. Feeling from my heart and forever, please forgive me and accept me … it is because I love you and am very much in love with you,” one handwritten letter that was found during a search of the criminals’ property reads, according to Times of London.

After the criminals convinced the victims of Pitt’s love, they began suggesting the women invest with him in various projects. Police have since been able to recover approximately $95,000 (€85,000) on behalf of the victims.

TIME has reached out to Guardia Civil, the Spanish police agency handling the case for further comment.

