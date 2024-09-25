Thailand has become the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriages after King Maha Vajiralongkorn approved a law passed by the parliament three months ago.

The royal endorsement for the same-sex law was announced in a gazette notification late on Tuesday, with a clause that the legislation takes effect 120 days from the date of publication. The new law will allow same-sex couples to legally register marriages from Jan. 22.

Under the new law, Thailand will recognize marriage registrations of same-sex partners aged 18 and above, along with their rights to inheritance, tax allowances and child adoption, among others. It’s seen as a win for LGBTQ activists, who have fought for over a decade for the same rights to marry as heterosexual couples.

Although Thai laws have protected LGBTQ people from most kinds of discrimination since 2015, attempts to formalize marriage rights had stalled. Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration advocated for the law, arguing it would also burnish Thailand’s reputation as an LGBTQ-friendly tourist destination.

Thailand becomes the third in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, after Taiwan and Nepal, and rank among some 40 countries around the world to guarantee equal marital rights. The nation stands out in Southeast Asia where there has been little progress in recognizing the rights of the LGBTQ community which often faces discrimination.

Thailand’s House of Representatives and the Senate had voted overwhelmingly in support of the bill earlier this year. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra cheered the royal endorsement for the law.

“Thank you for the support from all sectors. It is a joint fight for everyone,” she posted on X.

The so-called marriage equality bill is technically an amendment to Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code. The government is expected to follow through with a legislation to recognize gender identity.