The water supply in Karachi, Pakistan, falls almost 50% short of demand. This leaves over 20 million people with inconsistent access to water. A new system developed by local startup Asani.io is trying to change this and bring hope to families across the city.
How Oil and Gas Companies Can Help Build Geothermal Energy
By Alejandro de la Garza and Andrew D. Johnson
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Iran, Trump, and the Third Assassination Plot
- Ellen DeGeneres’ Unfunny Netflix Special Leaves So Much Unsaid
- Welcome to the Golden Age of Scams
- Did the Pandemic Break Our Brains?
- 33 True Crime Documentaries That Shaped the Genre
- The Ordained Rabbi Who Bought a Porn Company
- Introducing the Democracy Defenders
- Why Gut Health Issues Are More Common in Women
Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com