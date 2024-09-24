 See the Path of Tropical Storm Helene

Tropical Storm Helene, which evolved from Tropical Cyclone nine, continues to strengthen as it moves towards the Florida coast Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 150 miles west of Grand Cayman, an island in the Cayman Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm system is expected to strengthen over the next few days and become Hurricane Helene, before making landfall in Florida. Predictions expect the system to be a Category 3 storm.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding” is expected in parts of Florida this week, the NHC says. Isolated flash and urban flooding are possible in the Southeast, Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday.

National Hurricane Center

Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued in Florida’s Panhandle and west gulf coast. “...the center of the system is forecast to move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea through tonight, and then over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday,” the NHC said in a public advisory on Tuesday morning.

The storm will be near hurricane strength when it reaches the far northwestern Caribbean Sea early Wednesday, the NHC predicts. Tropical storm conditions, and potentially hurricane conditions, are possible over portions of western Cuba and the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will bring heavy rain to portions of the western Caribbean, which will cause considerable flooding and mudslides across western Cuba,” the NHC said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties on Monday, and increased the executive order to include 61 of the state’s 67 counties on Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Helene's wind probabilities. National Hurricane Center

DeSantis urged residents to take the time to adequately prepare before the storm makes landfall— by taking precautions such as filling gas tanks and stocking up on water and non-perishable foods in case of a power outage. “We are going to see significant impact no matter what happens,” said DeSantis.