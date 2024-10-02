The first time I met Kingsley Ben-Adir was at a cast dinner for High Fidelity. Actors can be a brooding bunch, but he was fizzing with excitement. By night’s end, I felt like I had known him forever. As we parted ways, he invited me to join him in Jamaica ... that weekend.

Kingsley exudes a true love for humanity. When I watched One Love, I felt like I was watching a blending of souls. He was not playing Bob ­Marley—he was becoming. And as much as these two artists are cut from the same cloth, I know that such an accomplishment can be achieved only through copious research and a fierce dedication to the craft. In a world saturated with content, Kingsley’s success is a testament to his ability to make others feel more human. I hope the world continues to discover how special he truly is. And I’m glad he finally got his trip to Jamaica.

Randolph is an Oscar-winning actor