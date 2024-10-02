Summer McIntosh’s parents used to heat up their backyard pool so she could swim during the cold Canadian winters. A decade later, their daughter is a superstar at age 18 and still warming up.

As one of Canada’s star athletes in Paris, Summer won four medals and became the only Canadian athlete to win three golds in a single Olympic Games. Her performances in the pool were remarkable as she brought our nation to its feet and inspired the new generation of Canadian swimmers to dream big. Summer and all of Team Canada made us proud as we continue to celebrate their hard work, dedication, and sporting excellence. It truly was the “Summer of Summer.” And while she’s come a long way from taking laps in her family pool to reaching the top of the Olympic podium—Summer ­McIntosh’s story is truly just getting started.

