It’s about time we all paid attention to a woman like Ilona Maher! Many women, including myself, have tried to advocate for strong women of all shapes and sizes, but Ilona has taken that to a whole new level. She represents not just physical strength but also what internal confidence looks like. Her Paris Olympics journey was unmissable online, and it’s clear why. She is open, honest, and unafraid to tell people how it is. She works hard, shows her muscles, recently posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and ate a giant croissant in Paris that I was very jealous of. Ilona is all of us.

In a social media world of fake perfection and judgment, Ilona is showing the next generation of women that every shape and size can be both strong and beautiful. That Ilona was part of the team that won the first U.S. Olympic medal in Women’s Rugby Sevens is just one of the many reasons we love her. I’m so proud to have someone like her represent our country and be a role model for so many women, including me.

Vonn is a three-time Olympic-medalist skier