We live in an era when spreading misinformation has become normalized, in large part thanks to certain politicians shamelessly doing that to further their agendas. Sometimes misinformation can be a simple mistake. But when dishonesty or lack of diligence occurs in scientific work and peer-reviewed papers, that is not a harmless error. It not only diminishes trust in science, but can also derail scientific work from advancing or helping people.

Sholto David has made it his mission to shine light on shoddy scientific studies like some sort of ­superhero—­albeit without the spandex costume. The molecular biologist has spent years combing scientific journals for errors, from manipulated images to botched math and outright deceit, leading to dozens of scientific papers being flagged for review, and the retraction of studies from high-profile organizations. His persistence will not only potentially save lives in the case of medical research, but will also bolster the credibility of scientific work, scientists, and even science itself.

