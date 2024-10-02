Mike Cessario is a skateboarder at heart. He understands being passionate about something that was once considered unpopular or possibly unmarketable. So when he turned his attention to selling canned water in 2017, he used his advertising background and skateboarding ethos to create the irreverent brand known as Liquid Death. It exceeded all expectations, soaring past $250 million in sales only six years later thanks to viral marketing campaigns and allowing consumers to look cool while drinking water instead of alcohol at parties and events. Most of the marketing is tongue-in-cheek, resonating with a younger crowd that appreciates the edgy campaigns. By March 2024, Liquid Death closed a $67 million funding round, putting the company’s valuation at $1.4 billion while expanding the product line to iced teas and sparkling water. As a fan and investor, I take delight in “murdering” my thirst with canned water while “shredding” ramps.

Hawk is an entrepreneur and former professional skateboarder