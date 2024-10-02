When I first met Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, I saw what sets their skin-care brand, Glow Recipe, apart. Sarah and Christine’s passion for their work is so evident that it has resulted in a dedicated, intimate community built on trust and loyalty. That’s why I was thrilled when they asked to collaborate—I was excited to work with founders who have made such an impact.

There are no other skin-care brands that are this fun, colorful, and unique. The Korean-beauty-inspired company uses cool packaging and colorways to create a visually appealing brand image. That image no doubt contributed to the brand’s expansion over the past year, launching in over a dozen new markets. Over the past 10 years, Sarah and Christine have helped introduce K-beauty to consumers across the world in a way that is accessible. Rather than feeling obligated to do my skin care every day, I find myself looking forward to using my cute, fruity babies.

Fang is an online creator and influencer