Fred Richard improves faster than any other gymnast I have ever seen. He’s an amazing gymnast, as well as an amazing advocate for the sport. Men’s gymnastics hasn’t had its time in the spotlight in many years, but Fred is working harder than ­anybody else to change that. During his Olympic pursuit, he grew the sport’s fan base through social media and televised appearances.

It’s not just his motivation that makes him who he is, though. Fred lives for high-­pressure situations. During the Olympic Games, we knew strategically that we needed a massive score on the horizontal bar. Fred being in the anchor position for the bar meant he was facing the highest pressure, and he completed the best routine of his Olympic Games. Thanks to him, we took home Team USA’s first men’s gymnastics medal in 16 years. His innate ability to thrive in high-stress environments is why he has changed this sport and will continue to do so.

