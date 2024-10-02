Jadé Fadojutimi is an artist on the rise. The British painter of Nigerian descent is known for producing monumental pieces boasting loud colors—­canvases that are inspired by both Impressionism and Japanese animation, and designed to be a visual representation of her anxieties about climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, her 2021 painting The Woven Warped Garden of Ponder set a new auction record for the third time in five months when it sold for $2 million. She’s represented by the prestigious Gagosian Gallery, and her work has been collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Studio Museum in Harlem, the Tate, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Going forward, Fadojutimi hopes to make more art that is accompanied by music. “I call myself a composer of color because my dream is to perform painting with a live orchestra,” she says. “I believe I’m more than just a painter.”

Jadé Fadojutimi Dave Benett—LOEWE/Getty Images