Abigail Echo-Hawk refuses to let our Indigenous peoples be overlooked. Her journey, from Seattle Indian Health Board patient to its executive vice president, is inspiring. And her record—including getting 98% of American Indians and Alaska Natives in King County vaccinated for COVID-19—is impressive.

She knows how to turn pain to progress: in 2018, turning frustration about the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls into resolve for action; in 2020, turning body bags received in lieu of COVID-19 supplies into a ribbon dress that sent a statement of perseverance; and now, turning gaps in national policy into data that tells the story of inequities too long ignored—data transformed into a force for change. Abigail works passionately to make sure everyone is counted and every voice is heard. She understands the same truth that drove me into politics: when you feel frustrated, turn to action. When you notice voices are missing from the conversation, speak up.

Murray, a Democrat, is a U.S. Senator for Washington