Cindy Ngamba’s spot on this list is a powerful testament to her incredible journey. This year, she made history as the first athlete ever to win a medal for the Refugee Olympic Team, clinching bronze in women’s boxing and inspiring millions. As a former refugee and member of the Refugee Olympic Team, I understand the profound significance of this achievement. Competing as a refugee isn’t just about personal victory; it’s about representing the 120 million displaced people worldwide. It’s an opportunity to embody hope and show what refugees can accomplish when given a chance.

Cindy’s story highlights the transformative power of sport. Forced to flee Cameroon at just 11, her path was challenging, but boxing became her lifeline as she adjusted to her adopted home in the U.K., supporting her mental health and helping her connect with new communities. Her middle name, Winner, is more than fitting—her journey is a true reflection of resilience and the extraordinary impact of never giving up.

Mardini is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR