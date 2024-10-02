Michelle Morse has an unwavering commit­ment to equity. A gifted physician, she worked with Partners in Health in Haiti and Rwanda to ensure fellow clinicians understood the socioeconomic barriers patients faced so they could provide the best care. She later co-founded nonprofit EqualHealth to expand on that work, creating a global organization to build awareness of social and structural factors affecting health. Now, as New York City’s first chief medical officer, Michelle remains true to her values. Starting in 2021, she helped revolutionize a system-wide assessment that led to a reduction in wait times for kidney transplants for Black patients. She’s also working on racial imbalances in other areas, from C-sections to hyper­tension medication. Michelle is a trailblazer who draws people together and makes each of us accountable for change. I know she will continue to inspire and lead the movement for equity forward.

Dahl is a co-founder of Partners in Health