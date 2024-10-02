Nothing gives me more hope for the future of our country than young Americans who are willing to fight for it, and no one embodies that spirit more than Emma Brown. Emma is a gifted strategist and an inspiring leader of people. Across my two campaigns in Arizona, she built back-to-back operations that recruited thousands of volunteers and reached millions of voters. Her talent and hard work are a big reason why I’m in the Senate and Joe Biden is in the White House.

Emma puts her whole self into whatever she works toward, which not only makes her effective, it also lifts the people around her. That’s what she has brought to her current role leading my wife Gabby’s organization, Giffords, where they’re working together to reduce gun violence and save lives. I know she’ll be successful there too. There is no fight too big for Emma Brown.

Kelly, a Democrat, is a U.S. Senator for Arizona