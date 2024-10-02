Two years after Roe v. Wade was overturned, 1 in 3 women of reproductive age in the U.S. lives in a state with an abortion ban. Amidst the chaos and cruelty, lawyer Molly Duane and the Center for Reproductive Rights are a beacon of hope, challenging these bans in court and bringing attention to the harm they cause.

As a mom who has endured difficult pregnancies, Molly knows abortion isn’t an abstract issue—it’s deeply personal. She listens to women describe the pain of being denied essential health care, then asks, “How can I help?”

As her clients can attest, Molly is a tireless champion, a loyal friend, and a brilliant litigator who will not rest until justice is done. She’s not just fighting for plaintiffs, including Amanda Zurawski and Kate Cox, she’s fighting for a generation of women who have lost the right to determine their own lives and futures. It’s a long-haul fight—but Molly is just getting started.

Richards is the co-founder of Charley, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century, and a former president of Planned Parenthood