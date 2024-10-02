At a time when emission reductions are vital, energy demand has surged to a record high as a boom in AI and data centers pushes our nation’s grid to the brink. Leveraging multiple forms of renewable energy will be critical to meeting this demand and advancing the climate transition. One such solution is geothermal, which could eliminate close to 800 megatonnes of emissions annually by 2050. Luckily, Tim Latimer, co-founder and CEO of Fervo Energy, has stepped up to the plate through his development of next-­generation geothermal projects. Latimer uses fracking technology to supercharge the output of geothermal wells. Last year, in collaboration with Google, his startup piloted a first-of-its-kind commercial-­scale power plant, and in November, the Nevada plant began pumping electricity into Google data centers. Getting juice to the grid is a key milestone for energy startups—and one many never reach.

Steyer is co–­executive chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, which invests in Fervo Energy