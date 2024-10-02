Solidarity is stronger than gravity—and stronger than the corporate greed that’s invaded every aspect of American life. But building it is hard. It requires empathy, commitment, courage, and clarity of vision. From years of experience, I can tell you that housing advocate Tara Raghuveer has done something remarkable. Starting with her neighbors in Kansas City, Mo., she created a tenants union that’s become a leader in the fight for better regulations, protections, and rights for renters. This year she expanded her reach, launching the Tenant Union Federation to help others across the country build power, and forging a movement of working-class solidarity changing the way Americans think about rent, housing, and our basic rights. Her organizing could impact millions and shift our national conversation about housing. And just as important—Tara has helped thousands embrace the power that’s available to all of us through solidarity.

Nelson is international president of the Association of Flight Attendants