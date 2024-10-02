The economic challenges we face today—from promoting sustainable and inclusive growth to addressing global shocks—demand steady leadership and smart policy. Rachel Reeves has been an outspoken advocate of modern supply-­side ­economics—and she has built on it, putting forward a new industrial strategy for the United Kingdom and showcasing the potential for common approaches across borders. Since her historic appointment as the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer in July, Reeves has promoted policies to create jobs and enhance workforce skills, improve infrastructure, increase the availability of affordable housing, advance energy security, and build clean-­energy manufacturing. Reeves has also been a close partner to the U.S. as part of the global coalition standing strong against ­Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to furthering our collaboration as she moves ahead with her domestic and international economic policy agendas.

Yellen is the U.S. Treasury Secretary