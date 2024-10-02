For many in Brazil, including myself, ­Anielle Franco stands as a beacon of hope and resilience. From the vibrant streets of the Maré favela in Rio de Janeiro, which shaped her activism, to the halls of executive power in Brasília, hers is a journey of unyielding strength. After the heart­breaking public assassination of her sister ­Marielle Franco, a rising political leader, Anielle transformed grief into action. Today, as Brazil’s Minister of Racial Equality, she stands for marginalized communities, her passion rooted in her own experiences as a Black woman who has seen and felt racism. Through her work with the Marielle Franco Institute, she elevates the voices of the oppressed and is a fierce advocate for education and human rights. Anielle’s story is one of triumph over adversity. She embodies courage and dedication, is a loyal friend, and is a leader who is guiding Brazil into the 21st century.

Guajajara is Brazil’s Minister of Indigenous Peoples