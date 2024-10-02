Political scientist Hal Brands’ insights are essential reading for the public and policymakers alike on the most pressing national-­security challenges of our time. With his understanding and lucid analysis of great-power politics, Hal, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, offers invaluable insights to everyone committed to deterring aggression and maintaining peace. He is a highly strategic thinker with a keen geopolitical sense and a special aptitude for explaining lessons from history as they apply to today’s world.

As wars rage and global tensions intensify, policymakers should welcome Hal’s counsel to help them make better choices. There are many who claim to understand and explain world events, but Hal is the gold standard by which others should be judged.

Cornyn, a Republican, is a U.S. Senator for Texas