In February of this year, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill made history, becoming the north of Ireland’s first Irish nationalist First Minister, in a state designed to ensure this could never happen.

Michelle’s election to the office of First Minister reflects the current of powerful generational change under way in Ireland. There now exists an opportunity to build a bright new future of unity, success, and achievement. A future for everybody.

Michelle O’Neill’s leadership skills, her ability to listen and understand others, and her eagerness to reach out to others and find a way forward make a real and lasting difference.

Michelle genuinely cares about people regardless of background, religion, color, or tradition. She is determined to consign the failed politics of sectarianism, inequality, and exclusion to the past. From day one, she said that she would be a “First Minister for all.” She has been true to her word every day since, and I am so very proud to call her my friend.

McDonald is the leader of Sinn Féin and a member of the Oireachtas, the Irish parliament