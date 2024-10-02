In April, just weeks after being released from prison, Bassirou Diomaye Faye was sworn in as Senegal’s youngest-ever President. The 44-year-old former tax inspector turned politician campaigned on an antiestablishment platform, pledging to combat corruption and introduce economic reforms. His victory was celebrated not only as a win for the democratic process in a region marred by a series of recent military coups, but also as the ushering-­in of a new and younger political generation in Senegal, where the median age is just 19.

But Faye’s time in power hasn’t been smooth sailing. He has struggled to implement the promised reforms and, despite pledging to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions, has been seen to be at odds with the national press. Just six months into his tenure, Faye called for a snap election to break the political deadlock in the country’s parliament, where opposition parties continue to dominate—and, in his telling, obstruct his legislative agenda. The vote is due to be held on Nov. 17.