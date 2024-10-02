The cases the U.S. Supreme Court hears have profound consequences not only for the administration of the law, but also for the millions of Americans whose lives are shaped by the court’s decisions. As Solicitor General, Elizabeth Prelogar represents the U.S. government before the Supreme Court. She is a phenomenally talented advocate who presents the government’s case with eloquence, clarity, and rigor. It is clear the Justices respect her and appreciate her forthrightness in answering their questions. She masters the details of the most complex legal issues, while making clear what those issues mean for the public she represents. That is what she did, for example, when she effectively advocated for a woman’s right to receive emergency medical care in Moyle v. United States, and successfully defended the constitutionality of a law that protects victims and survivors of domestic violence in United States v. Rahimi. Elizabeth Prelogar reflects the very best of who we are at the Justice Department, and of what it means to be a lawyer dedicated to public service. I know the American people will benefit from her public service for decades to come.

Garland is the U.S. Attorney General