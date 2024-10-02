When Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear won re-election last year in a deep red state, he did so through his convincing portrayal of post­partisan leadership. The Democrat spoke of “one Kentucky” and cited the Bible’s story of the Good Samaritan. Perhaps more importantly, he pointed to the billions in federal dollars that he has brought to his rural state.

So it surprised no one this summer when Beshear, the most popular Democratic governor in the nation, made Kamala Harris’ short list as a potential running mate. The scion of Kentucky Democrats’ most formidable family, he has managed to lead his conservative state even as a Republican supermajority at the statehouse routinely sends him veto-destined legislation, delivering on big ideas like legalizing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid to cover vision and dental care. And his commitment to reproductive rights has been as steady as his presence during a slate of floods and tornadoes, making the 46-year-old Beshear a winner of praise well beyond ­Kentucky.