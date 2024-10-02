When Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear won re-election last year in a deep red state, he did so through his convincing portrayal of postpartisan leadership. The Democrat spoke of “one Kentucky” and cited the Bible’s story of the Good Samaritan. Perhaps more importantly, he pointed to the billions in federal dollars that he has brought to his rural state.
So it surprised no one this summer when Beshear, the most popular Democratic governor in the nation, made Kamala Harris’ short list as a potential running mate. The scion of Kentucky Democrats’ most formidable family, he has managed to lead his conservative state even as a Republican supermajority at the statehouse routinely sends him veto-destined legislation, delivering on big ideas like legalizing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid to cover vision and dental care. And his commitment to reproductive rights has been as steady as his presence during a slate of floods and tornadoes, making the 46-year-old Beshear a winner of praise well beyond Kentucky.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- The Reinvention of J.D. Vance
- Iran, Trump, and the Third Assassination Plot
- Welcome to the Golden Age of Scams
- Did the Pandemic Break Our Brains?
- 33 True Crime Documentaries That Shaped the Genre
- The Ordained Rabbi Who Bought a Porn Company
- Introducing the Democracy Defenders
- Why Gut Health Issues Are More Common in Women
Write to Philip Elliott at philip.elliott@time.com