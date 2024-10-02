I have known Kaitlyn Sadtler since 2017, when she joined our lab as a brilliant, creative, and extremely driven postdoctoral fellow at MIT. She made major contributions, including improving our understanding of how the immune system works and helping create potential new cancer vaccines.

Kaitlyn received numerous faculty job offers at great universities after finishing her fellowship with us, and chose to work at the National Institutes of Health. There, among other contributions, she launched a major serologic (blood) survey that detected nearly 17 million undiagnosed SARS-COV-2 infections in the U.S.

Kaitlyn is now chief of the National Institutes of Health Section on Immunoengineering. She has already had a remarkable career for anyone at any age, and will continue to change the world through her leadership and her remarkable research.

Langer leads the Langer Lab at MIT and is a ­Moderna co-founder