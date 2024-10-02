Aadith Moorthy wants to tackle big problems, so naturally the company he founded as a student in 2016 addresses one of history’s most far-­reaching challenges: the climate crisis. Boomitra aims to ramp up global carbon sequestration by using revenue from carbon-­offset credits, purchased by companies and governments, to reward farmers for adopting yield-raising, climate-friendly techniques. The Earthshot Prize–­winning startup has helped farmers remove 10 million metric tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere. Moorthy hopes to double that in short order, and distribute $200 million by 2025 to marginalized farmers. In June, Boomitra began a partnership with the Mongolian government that aims to sequester about 1.3 million metric tons of CO 2 annually, while helping prevent desertification across 3 million acres. Moorthy knows that change often begins with an uphill battle, but says the pursuit of solutions that could move the climate needle on a “planetary scale” keeps him motivated.