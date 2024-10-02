Alex Wang recognized early on that high-­quality data is critical to artificial intelligence. As the visionary behind Scale AI—a leading AI firm and our trusted partner at OpenAI—he’s built the infrastructure to streamline and perfect data labeling at scale, helping propel us toward artificial general intelligence. Thanks to his leadership, AI innovation is rapidly progressing across ­industries—from autonomous vehicles to health care. His relentlessness in pushing boundaries ensures that AI’s transformative potential becomes a reality sooner than we imagined. As a long-time friend of his, I’ve always been inspired by his drive, vision, and dedication.

Alexandr Wang Jeff Chiu—AP

Altman is the CEO of Open­AI, a TIME technology and licensing partner