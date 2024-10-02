Years ago, Dr. Iman Abuzeid and her business partner, Rome Portlock, noticed a disconnect. Abuzeid’s physician relatives often complained about understaffing, while Portlock’s nurse relatives complained about the difficulty of finding work. It made no sense for both problems to exist at once—so, in 2017, the duo founded Incredible Health to fix them simultaneously. A cross between Linked­In and Match.com for health care, it uses AI to help hospitals find and pursue nurses whose backgrounds fit their open jobs, making hiring more efficient and effective. Today, about a million U.S. nurses and 1,500 hospitals use Incredible Health, putting Abuzeid in the too-small club of female CEOs of color running companies valued above $1 billion. One day, she says, “we want to be in every category within health care,” from home health to pharmacy.