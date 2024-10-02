I hope that every other fashion company is taking note of what Hali Borenstein is doing as CEO of Reformation. She’s broken the barriers of price point, mission focus, and desirability in a way that no one else has. Not only is Reformation a brand for people of every age, style, and influence, but Hali is also leading the company to be climate positive by 2025.

Leading a clean beauty brand, I know how much effort goes into making responsible choices, and how much bravery it takes to be transparent about your business. But Hali is such an inspiring leader in that way—especially in her advocacy for sustainability reforms across the entire fashion industry. What she’s created at Reformation is unparalleled, and I don’t think there are any other CEOs out there who are as cool and down to earth as she is. Hali has set the bar high.

Crowell is the founder and CEO of Saie Beauty