When Assaf Rappaport left Microsoft to start a cybersecurity company called Wiz in early 2020, he wondered if his timing was terrible. But, amidst the pandemic, he built a firm worth billions that protects the data cloud for thousands of businesses around the world.

Just 41, Assaf is wise beyond his years, and he possesses a rare trifecta of high intelligence, emotional intelligence, and towering curiosity. Even so, it’s his deep sense of humility that sets him apart.

I met Assaf early on in his Wiz journey and was fortunate to be an early investor in the company. From day one, it was clear to me that he aimed to create a great and enduring company, steeped in humanity. We have spoken often about how Wiz can be a force for good. He understands his responsibility more than most in the tech sector. And his timing turns out to be great: with an ever growing list of bad actors trying to mount devastating cyberattacks on businesses and governments around the world, we need his leadership more than ever.

Schultz is the chairman emeritus of Starbucks

Investors in Wiz include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO