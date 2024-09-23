Chappell Roan’s ‘Both Sides’ Non-Endorsement Divides the Internet

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has received the endorsements of several popstars—most recently, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish threw their support behind the Vice President and Democratic nominee—but one particular chart-topper, whose feminist music and “Midwest Princess” aesthetic the meme-embracing Harris campaign has enthusiastically co-opted, has said she won’t be among them.

Chappell Roan, the 26-year-old “Good Luck, Babe!” singer from Missouri, told the Guardian in an interview published Friday that she’s not planning to endorse anyone ahead of the November election, saying that there are “problems on both sides.”

The comment has divided social media users—some of whom have applauded her stance, others who have criticized her for being “cowardly” and accused her of false equivalence and failing to stand up for the LGBT community given the explicitly anti-queer agenda of Harris’ Republican opponent former President Donald Trump.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” Roan told the Guardian. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote—vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”

The Harris campaign hasn’t shied from trying to tie itself to Roan’s popularity. In July, just days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris took over as the Democratic candidate, the campaign posted on social media a clip of Roan’s 2023 song “Femininomenon.” And in August, after Harris announced her selection of Minn. Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, the campaign began selling a camouflage cap styled after Roan’s “Midwest Princess” merch.

is this real https://t.co/4HBBEQuo7q — Chappell Roan (@ChappellRoan) August 7, 2024

But Roan’s withholding of her endorsement shouldn’t come as a complete surprise, after the singer—who is known for promoting the LGBT community in her music and performances, and who fundraises for Palestinian aid—has taken previous political stands against the Biden-Harris administration, particularly over issues of transgender rights and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

At the 2024 Governors Ball in New York in June, Roan revealed that she had declined an invitation to perform at the White House’s Pride festivities. “We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all,” she said. “When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.” Dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume on stage, Roan referred to Emma Lazarus’ poem on the monument: “But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses, yearning to breathe free,’” she said. “That means freedom in trans rights, that means freedom in women’s rights, and … it especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories.”

Chappell Roan at the Governors Ball in Queens, N.Y., on June 9, 2024. Nina Westervelt—Billboard/Getty Images

Roan later explained to Rolling Stone that she did not want “to be a monkey for Pride,” summarizing her political outlook as “I’m pretty, ‘F--- the government, and f--- everything that’s going on right now.’ I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now.”

News of Roan’s recent non-endorsement, however, has been met with negative reactions online. “Okay so she’s a Republican got it,” reads a post on X with 4 million views. “You can’t borrow from drag aesthetics and embrace your sexuality and then pretend the party that would criminalize our happiness is the same as the one who protects it,” another social media user posted. “Chappell Roan’s ability to be an incredibly refreshing voice of reason one moment and then the most annoying, ignorant, humorless weirdo the next moment really should be studied,” said another. “Tfw you don’t want to alienate your leftist fanbase OR your conservative family so end up just sounding stupid :(” said another.

Others have justified Roan’s reluctance to endorse Harris. “chappell roan is a vocal supporter of palestine so everyone saying she’s a closet republican for not endorsing harris needs to get their finger off the quote button and understand why a gen z who’s been in the spotlight for less than a year might not want to align with neolibs,” one user posted on X. “She’s criticizing the engine of celebrity endorsement and asking us to engage directly,” said another. “Quit hassling Chappell Roan,” said another. “She’s not hurting anyone by doing her own thing and refusing to join political cults.”

For her part, Roan told Rolling Stone: “It is not so black and white that you hate one and you like the other.” And she’s also made clear that she’s not advocating that people tune out. “Right now, it’s more important than ever to use your vote, and I will do whatever it takes to protect people’s civil rights, especially the LGBTQ+ community,” she said, even adding: “I feel lucky to be alive during an incredibly historical time period when a woman of color is a presidential nominee.”