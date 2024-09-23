As we reflect on the state of our planet in 2024, it’s alarming how many people accept the relentless onslaught of climate change as inevitable. Every day, we are confronted with grim news about our deteriorating environment: polluted air, water, and soil; record droughts; rising temperatures; uncontrollable wildfires; melting icebergs; bleaching coral; severe hurricanes; and the tragic loss of biodiversity. All of this paints a dire picture of our planet’s declining health.

Instead of prompting action, these events are becoming the “new normal.” While some still dismiss climate change as a natural cycle unrelated to human activity, millions of people understand that human actions are the cause. Yet many still feel powerless, overwhelmed by the scale of the problem. But it’s not too late. Climate change is a solvable problem—if the protection of our climate and natural world is drastically elevated as a top global priority. We still have the ability to take meaningful action, but our response must be as serious as the problem we face.

This year, as Dr. Jane Goodall celebrates her 90th birthday, she continues to travel the world with her unwavering message of hope. In this same pivotal year, numerous countries are holding elections. The encouraging news is that many candidates committed to environmental stewardship are stepping forward, pledging bold actions to slow climate change and halt biodiversity loss. Jane’s message has never been clearer: we all have the power to make a difference with our vote. For the first time in her lifetime of advocacy, Jane is amplifying her call to vote for candidates who truly prioritize our children’s future through our “Vote for Nature” campaign.

This call to action comes amidst a landscape of pressing issues—economic challenges, immigration debates, and the fight to protect democracy. While these concerns are critical and deserve attention, many of them are solvable within shorter timeframes. Addressing the environmental crisis is a long-term endeavor, requiring a sustained, collective effort to confront what many consider to be the greatest existential threat to life on earth. Governments, industries, scientists, and individuals must collaborate to reduce threats and begin reversing the damage. We have a window of opportunity, but we must act now and together, for that window is closing.

There are encouraging signs of progress. Countries are stepping up in ways that best suit their circumstances. For example, when Brazil elected a leader prioritizing environmental protection, swift policy changes immediately reduced deforestation, preserving 1,500 square miles of rainforest in just six months. This was not just a victory for Brazil, but also for the entire world, demonstrating the profound impact of environmentally focused leadership. In Brazil and elsewhere, it’s crucial to ensure our leaders remain committed to the cause.

Our governments can profoundly impact the protection of nature and our climate. When we vote this year, we must ask ourselves which leaders we trust to take action. Here are just 12 of the many ways our governments can make a difference—12 things we must demand of our elected officials.

Enact climate laws: Leaders can implement strong climate policies to cut emissions and drive the transition to renewable energy.

Protect natural ecosystems: Governments can enforce laws to stop deforestation, restore habitats, and preserve vital ecosystems.

Conserve biodiversity: Protecting endangered species and restoring habitats ensures the survival of our planet’s diverse life forms.

Promote sustainable agriculture: Policies that support eco-friendly farming reduce environmental impact and improve food security.

Advance environmental justice: Effective leaders address pollution in marginalized communities, ensuring cleaner air, water, and green spaces.

Invest in clean energy: Leaders can boost innovation in solar, wind, and other renewables, speeding up the shift away from fossil fuels.

Create green jobs: By supporting sustainable industries, governments can create jobs that benefit both the economy and the environment.

Reduce pollution: Governments can set regulations that limit harmful emissions, reduce waste, and hold polluters accountable.

Champion global agreements: Leaders can push for stronger international commitments to combat global environmental issues.

Enhance climate resilience: Investments in resilient infrastructure help communities withstand climate impacts like floods and fires.

Support green innovation: Leaders can fund and incentivize technologies that reduce emissions and promote a sustainable future.

Engage the public: Government-led education initiatives empower citizens to adopt sustainable practices and participate in conservation.

Critics often argue that environmental policies are too costly or ineffective, ignoring the reality that the cost of inaction far exceeds the investment in proactive measures. Governments that respond to public demand for climate action can make a significant difference by, for example, subsidizing renewable energy research, regenerating damaged ecosystems, and accelerating other environmentally friendly initiatives. While many of these efforts are not new, governments and businesses that truly prioritize the environment can accelerate such projects, bringing us closer to a sustainable future. Together, we can, and must, win this fight.

Jane has traveled millions of miles over her lifetime, witnessing the state of the natural world firsthand. She has seen the devastation—bulldozed forests, poisoned farmlands, polluted waters—but she has also witnessed nature’s resilience and what can be achieved when each of us contributes to the solution, especially when guided by enlightened leaders.

As many countries head to the polls this year, we have a chance to shape a world where the environment is protected, cherished, and preserved for generations to come. These elections are among the most critical of our lifetime, offering hope for a brighter future. If you share Jane’s passion for nature, vote for candidates who prioritize the fight against climate change and are committed to safeguarding our natural world.

Together, we can hold our leaders accountable and ensure that the environment remains a top priority. Let us join in fulfilling Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday wish: a global commitment to “Vote for Nature.”

Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, is founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. Jeff Horowitz is the founder of Forest-Climate Connect and a film producer.