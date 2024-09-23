TIME Convenes Leaders Taking Action Toward A More Sustainable World at the Inaugural TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum

The TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum Features Conversations with Jane Goodall, Jacinda Ardern, Michael S. Regan, Jennifer M. Granholm and More in New York City

(New York, NY—September 23, 2024) Today, TIME convenes the first-ever TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum in New York City, featuring a series of impactful conversations focused on driving real change toward a better, more sustainable world.

The TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum will bring together climate leaders across industries who are taking action toward a greener, more sustainable future through collaboration and innovation. Featured speakers include: Founder of The Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall; Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern; EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan; U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm; Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple Lisa Jackson; Co-Founder of Re-Earth Initiative Xiye Bastida; Founder, Director and CEO at RISE St. James Sharon C. Lavigne; Executive Director of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol; with a special performance by Future Rising Fellows Dayana Blanco and Charitie Ropati. Partner speakers include: Vice President of Strategy at American Family Insurance Matt Mayrl; SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer at Cisco Mary de Wysocki; Global Sustainability Director at Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics Haley Lowry; Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Andrew Forrest AO; Executive Chairman at Iberdrola Ignacio Galán; Chief Sustainability Officer at L'Oréal Groupe Ezgi Barcenas; Global Head of Sustainability at Siemens Eva Riesenhuber; and Global VP of Sustainability at GSK Claire Lund.

"We are thrilled to host the first-ever TIME100 Climate Leadership forum to host important conversations and bring together leaders, innovators, and changemakers dedicated to shaping a more sustainable future," said TIME Chief Climate Officer Shyla Raghav. "We are grateful to our event partners and look forward to amplifying the voices and ideas needed to address the climate crisis and build a better world for generations to come."

“Through our journalism and the TIME100 Climate community, TIME is dedicated to covering the leaders who are shaping and driving climate action today,” said TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs. “With the TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum, we are deepening our commitment to fostering critical conversations and inspiring meaningful action for a more sustainable future.”

The TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum is presented by Premier Partner American Family Insurance, whose mission is to inspire, protect and restore dreams. The event is also presented by Signature Partners Cisco, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Fortescue, Iberdrola, L’Oréal Groupe and Supporting Partner Siemens.

With the TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum, TIME continues to build on its long-standing commitment to sustainability through its award-winning editorial coverage and trusted reporting on climate change—from the iconic 1989 "Endangered Earth" Planet of the Year cover to TIME 2030, a decade-long global editorial initiative dedicated to the ongoing exploration of solutions to the world's biggest challenges and the leaders and innovators driving them. Most recently, TIME debuted the inaugural TIME100 Climate in 2023, a new list of the world's most influential leaders driving businesses to real climate action. TIME has launched new climate initiatives, including the TIME Earth Awards, recognizing individuals influencing the future of the planet through their work on climate justice, awareness, and activism; TIME CO2 Futures, a platform dedicated to shaping a new narrative about what industry can do to make a more sustainable world; and the climate newsletter TIME CO2 Leadership Brief by TIME's award-winning climate reporter Justin Worland.

This is the second event in the new TIME series that addresses crucial issues through conversations to spotlight solutions and encourage action. TIME will also convene the TIME100 Health Leadership Forum in October following the inaugural TIME100 Women’s Leadership Forum in September.

For coverage of the TIME100 Climate Leadership Forum and updates on the TIME Leadership Forum series in New York City, visit TIME.com.

