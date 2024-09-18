Americans can now renew their passport online, as a pilot program became fully available to the public on Wednesday.

The online passport renewal system was initially rolled out on a beta basis in June, but officially launched Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State announced in a press release. The department said it was a “significant step forward in ensuring that Americans can more easily access passport services,” adding that the online program will “save time and effort” for Americans. The system is now available 24/7, the department said in a post on X.

The department has made various other improvements to the passport renewal process, including increasing staffing and advancing its technology, that have led to the average routine passport being processed faster—“well under” six to eight weeks, according to the press release.

Here’s how you can renew your passport online.

Check if you’re eligible

You have to meet a host of requirements to renew your passport online—your passport must have been valid for 10 years; you have to be 25 or older; you can’t change your name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth; and you have to live in the U.S., among other requirements. You also can’t travel for at least eight weeks from the date you submit your application, since the online renewal process only offers routine service.

You can see the full list of requirements here. If you don’t meet all the requirements, the department suggests renewing your passport by mail or in person at a passport agency or center.

Create an account and complete your application

To start your application, you first need to create an account on MyTravelGov. Once you’ve signed in, click on the “Renew Your Passport” button on the homepage to begin your application. You can save your application and finish it later, but once you start it, you have 30 days to complete it—if you don’t, you’ll need to start over.

Follow the steps to complete your application, including entering information about your most recent passport, inputting details about your travel plans, and uploading a digital photo of yourself. After you submit your application, be sure to keep your most recent passport.

A week after you apply, you can request to receive emails about the status of your application. The department will contact you when your application is in process, approved, and when it has sent your passport. If the department needs more information to process your renewal, it will also notify you.