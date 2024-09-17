LIMA — Wildfires in Peru have left at least 15 dead and more than 3,000 hectares (11.58 sq. mi.) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, authorities said Monday.
Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén told reporters that the fires were started by human activity and that 22 of the 24 regions that make up the country have active outbreaks. He added that clouds, smoke and winds were hampering the operations of the aircraft available to fight the fires.
A Civil Defense report seen by the Associated Press indicates that since July at least 15 people have died and another 98 have been injured due to the fires. Of the fatalities, 10 died in the last two weeks and more than 1,800 people have been affected. The livestock sector was reported to have lost 334 animals.
Peru’s National Forest and Wildlife Service, SERFOR, indicated that the effects of climate change intensify the conditions that facilitate the spread of fire.
“Extremely strong winds and prolonged droughts dry out vegetation, turning it into highly flammable fuel,” said Romina Liza, a specialist in monitoring and management of forest Fires at SERFOR. “This allows the fire to spread rapidly.”
Some of the most complicated fires are in the Amazon region, which borders Ecuador, the head of civil defense, Juan Urcariegui, told a local television station.
