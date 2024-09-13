Leave Chappell Roan alone. Leave her dad alone. Leave her sister alone. And, especially don’t yell at her on a red carpet. In her words, “Don't. Not me, b*tch."

Despite her skyrocket to the top of pop music’s upper echelons, it’s been an unfortunate time for the 26-year-old musician. Not only has Roan been subjected to non-consensual interactions with fans—at the airport, a friend’s birthday party, or in the midst of argument with her partner— she has not been afforded the grace and time to adjust to what it means to be a 21st century artist.

In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, Roan revealed, “Part of me hopes I never have a hit again because then no one will ever expect anything from me...” This is not the first time the singer has felt this way. In a July interview with Drew Afualo for The Comment Section podcast, she spoke about how her increasing fame is endangering the safety of her family members. As a result, she’s “pumped the brakes on, honestly, anything to make [her] more known.”

In the weeks since the pop star took to social media to reiterate her boundaries with fans and celebrity culture as a whole, she has been met with backlash and criticism. She’s been called “weak” and “passive aggressive” for canceling a series of shows in Europe, which Roan later revealed was because she was in rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards. Others have called her “fake” and “disgusting” for electing to perform at an awards show instead of shows for them. The word “ungrateful” has also been used—a term pop stars of every generation know a little too well.

Our society has a nasty habit of transforming pop stars into modern-day Gods. Deities who walk and live among us. Avatars who fulfill our needs and deeds. And while idolatry is not a new concept, the unique ways in which our culture demands that celebrities be close to us—closer than ever before—is in desperate need of examination.

Fans and musicians have always had a contentious relationship. One cannot exist without the other. Fans support musicians’ professional endeavors. In return, fans feel supported by their favorite musicians—be it through their lyrics, messaging, and performances. There is a mutual exchange between the two parties. A social contract, if you will.

But there’s a bigger machine at work here than just the lone fans. There is the paparazzi and the anonymous gossip sites; the relentlessness of the 24/7 social media cycle; the fan clubs, some of which are not only considered to have major economic power but political pull, too. These spheres of influence blur the already thin line between belonging and feeling community with an artist— and entitlement and the feeling that the artist works for us.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the continuous live streams of celebrities on Instagram Live, Twitch, and other social media broadcasting platforms, served as a catalyst for this shift in behavior.

While people across the world quarantined and mourned the loss of their loved ones from the pandemic, celebrities emerged as a safe space. A person who they grew to love during the pandemic. But now that the lockdown has been lifted and people are outside again, the ties and bonds they have fostered with celebrities during the pandemic have not only survived, but warped. Fans want to know what pop stars are doing at all times. Anonymous gossip sites follow their every move. Fans go to their celebrity’s favorite restaurant in an attempt to get a glimpse of them in real life. (As a result, members-only clubs have emerged as the new celebrity safe haven.) They even duplicate their favorite’s celebrity shower routine.

But herein lies the difference between love and hate, fandom and obsession. One is rooted in agency and autonomy, the other in domination and control. When fandom transforms into obsession, the manifestation of that can show up in insidious ways.

We’ve seen this throughout history before. Consider the tragic murder of Selena Quintanilla Pérez by Yolanda Saldívar, the former president of the singer’s fan club, or Britney Spears, who shaved her hair off in an act of protest against the unjustifiable harassment and targeting from paparazzi. Or Amy Winehouse, who was subjected to harsh critique and criticism by the media and fans towards the end of her life. Or more recently, Maren Morris, who took a step back from country music in 2021, after receiving hateful comments from fans of Jason Aldean and his wife, after she raised money for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline.

Fandom played a part in the deterioration of these women’s lives. It’s worth it to ask: If we love our pop stars, where is the respect? Where is the humanity in all of this?

This is exactly what Roan is attempting to ask. By reaffirming her sense of self, Roan points out just how much mob-mentality participates and feeds into a system that is detrimental to everyone.

She’s not alone. Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams “read the whole thing and the caption too. this happens to every woman i know from this business, myself included. social media has made this worse. i’m really thankful chappell is willing to address it in a real way, in real time. it’s brave and unfortunately necessary.” Megan Thee Stallion told attendees at Adweek’s Social Media Week event in April that she deleted Instagram and Twitter off her phone, which could be related to social media backlash she received in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez shooting. Selena Gomez has given herself time limits on social media apps, such as Instagram and TikTok, in efforts to protect her mental health.

There is nothing wrong about celebrities establishing boundaries with their fans. In fact, the establishment of a boundary between celebrities and fans, one that is mutually agreed upon, has the potential to contradict—and perhaps heal— the insidious nature of celebrity worship culture.

But America needs to be ready to adhere to a pop star’s boundaries. Or better yet: pop stars need to be allowed to have boundaries in America. Because if not, there is the potential for the next generation of women in pop, those who are looking to Chappell Roan, to not release or pursue careers in music or art out of fear of harassment, doxxing, stalking, and other harmful behaviors from stans.

It’s also something that Chappell Roan and her female counterparts in pop cannot do alone. It is the responsibility of the fan to check for any harmful behaviors that can result in the greater erosion and silencing of women in pop. Call it a “Femininomenon” if you must. But it’s really giving artists the respect they deserve.