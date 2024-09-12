The Kamala Harris campaign has fully embraced Taylor Swift’s debate night endorsement, in which the musician pledged her support to Harris and the vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The official Harris Walz store soon began selling friendship bracelets with beads spelling out the words “Harris Walz 24” to capitalize on the attention. The purchase of the bracelets, which cost $20 each, is a donation to the Harris Victory Fund.

Friendship bracelets have been an important part of Swift's record-breaking Era’s Tour, as Swifties often exchange them during the concerts. The origin is believed to come from a lyric in Swift’s 2022 song “You’re on Your Own, Kid” which features the lyric: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

The Harris-Walz bracelets were initially available for pre-order—with an expected release date of Sept. 24—but they have already sold out.

Elsewhere, the Harris-Walz ticket has been marketing the Swift endorsement via social media. The X (formerly Twitter) account @KamalaHQ, which is run by the Harris campaign, posted a response to Swift’s support—a video overlaid with the words “Kamala is ready for it,” referencing Swift’s hit 2017 song titled “…Ready For It?”

Ready for it 🫶 pic.twitter.com/TqDdzlhWto — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 11, 2024

Footage shows Harris walking off stage to Swift’s 2019 song “The Man” during an event after the debate between the Democratic presidential candidate and the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The song details Swift’s perception of what her life would be like if she was a man, and the challenges she would no longer face without the burden of sexism.

Kamala Harris playing The Man by Taylor Swift at her post-debate rally pic.twitter.com/MOsha5J8wO — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) September 11, 2024

Swift’s endorsement came on Tuesday night, shortly after the presidential debate.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in her Instagram post, which currently has over 10 million likes. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Swift signed off the post by referring to herself as a “childless cat lady.” This was in reference to controversial comments made by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance in 2021, whereby he said the country is effectively run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies.”



Following Swift’s announcement, Walz embraced the singer’s support.



“I am incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift. I say that also as a cat owner—a fellow cat owner,” Walz said during a live TV interview after he found out about the endorsement. “That was eloquent and it was clear and that’s the type of courage we need in America to stand up.”