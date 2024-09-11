How to Protect Your Home During a Hurricane

Hurricane season is in full effect as Hurricane Francine, a Category 1 hurricane, is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday.

Hurricanes can cause significant property damage; Hurricane Harvey damaged more than 185,000 homes and destroyed 9,000 in 2017, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in the days after the Category 4 storm hit the state. TIME spoke with an expert about how homeowners can protect their property in preparation for a storm.

Hurricane season usually runs from June through November, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has said that this year’s “atmospheric and oceanic conditions have set the stage for an extremely active hurricane season that could rank among the busiest on record.” Earlier this summer, Hurricane Beryl became the earliest Category 5 hurricane ever in the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s how to prepare your home for hurricanes.

Trim trees, and board up windows

Tim Temple, the Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance, says it’s best practice to start getting your property ready for hurricane season ahead of time by trimming back trees and tree limbs that are close to your property. He adds that homeowners should make sure they dispose of tree limbs properly, otherwise it could become debris during a storm that could damage their property or surrounding homes. He adds that people secure outdoor furniture that could become debris during the storm as well.

Any exposed windows or doorways should be boarded up with plywood or other material, Temple says.

“Look at your home and think what could be damaged by flying debris, and then take appropriate measures,” he says.

Take photos—before and after

Before a hurricane hits, Temple advises that people take lots of photos of both the interior and exterior of their homes, including: furniture, electronics, clothing, the roof, windows, doors, etc. He says it’s a smart precaution in the event that your home suffers damage.

“It helps make the [insurance] claims process smoother for you if you’re able to document what was damaged with pictures of what it looked like before,” Temple says.

If people have to evacuate because of a hurricane, they should wait until authorities clear the area before returning to their property. Once they return, Temple says they should relatively quickly survey the damage to their property and make adjustments to prevent any further damage from occurring.

“We have an obligation to secure our property from additional damage,” he says. “For example, if you come back to your home and you’ve got a window or a door that’s been blown out, or maybe you have some damage to your roof that could allow water to come in, secure that.”

He adds people should keep receipts of any expenses they incur securing their home post-storm to include in their insurance claim.

Check your insurance policy

While most property insurance policies include coverage for wind-related damages, such as hurricanes, how much coverage is offered varies depending on your plan, according to Temple. He advises everyone to read over their policies carefully, call their insurance company with any questions, and file their claims as quickly as possible.

“Most people find it boring; I get it,” Temple says about insurance policies. “But it is important. It’s a policy that’s protecting, for a lot of people, the largest valued asset that they have and so I think it’s important for people to truly understand, [to the] best of their ability, what they’re buying.”