How Cities Are Clamping Down on Traffic to Help Fight Emissions

Tourists consider Dublin to be a lively, legendary cultural hub. But for its residents and business owners, getting anywhere can be a challenge. “Traffic in Dublin is absolutely appalling,” says Emma Gray, the co-founder of Gaillot et Gray, a cafe in one of the city’s busiest areas.



Multiple studies rate Dublin’s traffic as the second-worst among major global cities, behind only London, whose population is nearly 20 times greater. Ireland’s Department of Transport estimates that the economic cost of traffic jams in Dublin is likely to soar from 336 million euros ($372 million) in 2022 to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by 2040.



In February, the city announced a plan that aims for a 40% reduction in overall traffic by 2028. In August, Dublin launched two primary traffic lanes to the city center, set up dedicated bus lanes, and established pedestrian-only streets and gathering spots in an effort to encourage more people to get around the city without using cars.



Dublin joined a flock of global cities that have banned or limited vehicle traffic on a regular basis. Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Birmingham, England, Brussels, Helsinki, and Copenhagen are among a growing list of places that are addressing congestion and encouraging motorists to walk, bike and use transit.



A key goal is to reduce carbon dioxide and other emissions that pose a danger to people and the environment. Hundreds of cities and countries have joined a U.N.-led drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



In March, the Biden administration announced new automobile emissions standards pushing automakers to sell more electric and hybrid plug-in vehicles in the U.S. by 2032.



According to the U.N., urban areas consume more than two-thirds of the world’s energy and account for more than 70% of global carbon dioxide emissions. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has said that cities were “where the climate battle will largely be won or lost.”



Paris-, the site of a landmark conference in 2015 focused on the environment, says it has been making progress for years. In 2007, it adopted the Plan Climat, which in 11 years reduced its carbon footprint by 20%, and cut greenhouse gases by 25%. By 2050, the city aims to achieve zero emissions within its borders, and shrink its total carbon footprint by 80%.



Some of its steps include solar panels, and most noticeable by visitors, bike lanes across the city. Since 2001, bike thoroughfares have grown from 125 miles to more than 600 miles. At times, bikes outnumber motor vehicles and there are even bike jams at some busy intersections. For the Olympics, Paris added 34 miles of new routes in just over two years.



In Amsterdam, where even the royal family uses bicycles, carbon emissions levels have dropped by 30% since 2010, according to Rory van den Bergh, a spokesman for the city. Pollution levels are almost back to 1990 figures, and the city hopes to eliminate 95% of emissions by 2050.



Meanwhile, Copenhagen is aiming to become the world’s first carbon neutral city by next year, based on a four-part plan that includes energy consumption and production, mobility measures and administrative steps. It reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by 80% between 2019 and 2022, by focusing on the city’s heating and cooling network, which uses residual waste incineration to heat houses across the city. The climate plan aims for at least 75% of all trips to be by foot, bike or public transport in 2025.



But business owners say environmental moves can constrict their ability to operate. In Dublin, Gray already sees an issue with the city’s plan to set up the riverside corridors, one of which is near her cafe. Currently, it does not provide for loading zones, something she pointed out in a response to the upcoming regulations.



“Without a place for our deliveries to stop this could be a major problem for us,” she says. For instance, a nearby family business that specializes in glazing and glass cutting won’t be able to function without regular deliveries of plate glass. “The fear is that without consideration to local business, we will all just move out of the city,” Gray says.



That’s a crucial consideration: small and medium sized businesses account for more than 90% of businesses worldwide and employ more than 50% of workers. In emerging economies, they provide up to 40% of GDP, according to the World Bank.



Still, there’s a sense that, despite the obstacles, change is inevitable. “More bikes and spaces for cyclists, and more green space and less cars are the way forward,” Gray says.