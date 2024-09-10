TIME Votes

THE OFFICIALS: A Documentary from TIME Studios

Daniel Baxter speaking with election workers in DetroitCai Thomas
By TIME Video

THE OFFICIALS, a short documentary from TIME Studios will be live on time.com on Sept. 17. US election officials in rural and urban jurisdictions of four battleground states hold the line against organized efforts to undermine their work as they prepare for the contentious 2024 contest.

Directors/Producers Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey, Executive Producer Maida Lynn. (photo credit Cai Thomas)

