THE OFFICIALS: A Documentary from TIME Studios

THE OFFICIALS, a short documentary from TIME Studios will be live on time.com on Sept. 17. US election officials in rural and urban jurisdictions of four battleground states hold the line against organized efforts to undermine their work as they prepare for the contentious 2024 contest.
Directors/Producers Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey, Executive Producer Maida Lynn. (photo credit Cai Thomas)
More Must-Reads from TIME
- The 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024
- Inside the Rise of Bitcoin-Powered Pools and Bathhouses
- How Nayib Bukele’s ‘Iron Fist’ Has Transformed El Salvador
- What Makes a Friendship Last Forever?
- Long COVID Looks Different in Kids
- Your Questions About Early Voting , Answered
- Column: Your Cynicism Isn’t Helping Anybody
- The 32 Most Anticipated Books of Fall 2024
Contact us at letters@time.com