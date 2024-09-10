Tropical Storm Francine, which formed near the Gulf of Mexico and is headed northwards, is picking up strength and likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday before making landfall a day later in Louisiana, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. ET, Francine is about 125 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande and about 395 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. The tropical storm is moving north-northwest at 5 mph and currently has top sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

A storm surge warning is in effect from east of Houston to the mouth of the Mississippi river south of New Orleans. The warning means there is a risk of life-threatening flooding as the storm makes landfall in Louisiana, expected between mid-afternoon and late at night on Wednesday. A hurricane warning is now in effect on the Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass, which borders the Texas coast, and Grand Isle.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a state of emergency order on Monday in anticipation of the potential hurricane, and the order is expected to remain in place until Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Landry has urged citizens to prepare in advance for Francine. “We don’t want to downplay the event, but we also don’t want people to panic,” he said during a press conference on Monday afternoon. “You have to know the risk for your area and listen to your local officials.”

Residents of the state capital, Baton Rouge, were seen forming long lines at gas stations and grocery stores ahead of Francine’s expected landfall. Others have begun filling sandbags at city-operated locations to protect their homes from flooding, the Associated Press reported.

Francine is expected to bring heavy rain of 7-9 inches and localized flooding once it reaches the shore. Flash floods are “probable” along the mid-south coast of Texas between Wednesday night and Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“It’s a potential for significantly dangerous, life-threatening inundation,” said Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center.

So far, the Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness has ordered a mandatory evacuation for seven remote coastal communities in Louisiana.