Kate Middleton Announces She’s Completed Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced today on X that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” Middleton says in the announcement. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The announcement was made on Sept. 9 on the official X account for The Prince and Princess of Wales, with an accompanying video of Middleton with her husband William, Prince of Wales, and their three children George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

The over three-minute long video shows the five smiling and laughing together on the beach and in a forest. The video was filmed last month in Norfolk, a county in the east of England, according to the New York Times.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales



As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.



The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

In March, Middleton announced that she was diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery. In a video message shared on March 22, Middleton said the diagnosis came as a “huge shock” and that she and her family had needed time to process the news. The mother-of-three said she would be undergoing a course of “preventative chemotherapy.” The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer Middleton was treated for or the stage of her disease.

Read More: Kate Middleton Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Cancer

Prior to the announcement, Middleton was the subject of circling rumors and conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts. Since her diagnosis, she has been taking a break from the more forward-facing duties. She said in the new video that she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Over the summer, Middleton attended a few public events. Trooping the Colour parade in June marked her return to the spotlight, which she then followed by attending Wimbledon in July, and presenting champion Carlos Alcaraz. At Wimbledon, she was joined by her daughter Charlotte, and was applauded by the crowd.

In the video posted on Sept. 9, Middleton shared that she and William have been grateful for the messages she’s received since her diagnosis. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she said. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”