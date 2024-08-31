American hip-hop artist Fatman Scoop, 53, died after collapsing on stage during a concert on Friday night in Connecticut. His family announced his death in an Instagram post uploaded to his official page on Saturday.

“Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life,” his family wrote. “FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle, and a friend.”

Born Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop was best known for his 1999 hit “Be Faithful”—with which he rose to prominence, especially during the song’s re-release in 2003. The rapper was also celebrated for his features on hit songs including Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” in 2005 and Mariah Carey’s “It’s Like That” the same year. He also collaborated with Pitbull, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, and more. Fatman Scoop went on to become a beloved radio personality and mentored young musicians on the U.K. TV show Chancers. He also appeared as a contestant in the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

In an emailed statement to TIME, the musician’s talent agency mn2ns said that they are “heartbroken” over his passing and that “his iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry.”

"I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits. It's hard to believe he is no longer with us" said Sharron Elkabas, the musician's representative.

The rapper’s impact in the hip hop industry has been lauded in tributes since his death.



Rapper Missy Elliott, posted on X (formerly Twitter), sending prayers to his family: “Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades,” she wrote. “Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten.”

On Instagram, musician Questlove posted a photo of Scoop, thanking the rapper “for being an embodiment of what hip hop was truly about. To just forget about your troubles and live in the moment and allow joy in.”

On his Instagram story, rapper Lil Jon posted a video of Scoop recording his verse on “Lose Control.”

Producer Timbaland also posted on Instagram, sharing a photo of Scoop with an MTV Moonman award, and the accompanying caption stating he is at a “loss for words” with a string of white dove emojis.