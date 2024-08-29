7 Ways to Beat the End-of-Summer Blues, According to Psychologists 

Do you feel sad as summer transitions into fall? You may have what social scientists and TikTokers alike call “end-of-summer sadness” or “end-of-summer blues.”

There are biological, psychological, and social reasons for a seasonal mood swing. Daylight starts to wane and the temperature may drop, which can cause the body to generate less serotonin, a neurotransmitter linked to mood control and sensations of well-being, says biological psychologist Mary Poffenroth, author of Brave New You: Strategies, Tools, and Neurohacks to Live More Courageously Every Day. Melatonin levels, which are also linked to mood, also fluctuate, she explains.

“There's the likely dopamine crash that occurs when all the fun summer activities end, and we enter a lull of adjusting to going back to school or work,” says Gilly Kahn, a clinical psychologist based in Atlanta. Fall typically means increased demands on our time. “After more freedom and less responsibility, jumping back into regimented routines can be draining psychologically,” says Poffenroth.

Though these emotions are natural, they are not beyond your control. “Our brains are remarkably neuroplastic, which lets us adjust to changes and affect our emotional states by deliberate behavior and thought patterns,” Poffenroth says. “Knowing the biological basis of end-of-summer blues will help us to apply scientifically based solutions to reduce its consequences.”

Ahead are seven things you can do to keep the seasonal malaise at bay.

Get excited to start a new chapter

The most effective way to beat the end-of-summer blues is to find meaning and excitement in whatever you're transitioning to next. “If the excitement isn't already in there, I work with clients to find a way to add it,” she says. This approach is rooted in Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), which focuses on creating a sense of meaning in a person's life by helping them identify and live by their values—like family, creativity, and adventure. “These are things we hold closely to our hearts, and they vary from person to person,” she says. “Doing things that are important to us improves mood, motivation, and persistence.”

People can foster this mentality by starting a new hobby or making time for whatever they discovered they loved during the summer—like getting a bi-weekly massage or playing chess in the park (though as temperatures drop, you may have to seek out ways to continue certain activities indoors). An easy way to implement this strategy is simply to start planning. “If you went somewhere amazing this summer, planning your next trip can be a rewarding activity in itself,” Kahn says. Merely thinking about the future “can be incredibly helpful” in making you feel excited and energized.”

Chase natural light

Exposure to natural light, especially in the morning, can help lower the production of the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin and raise the production of mood-brightening serotonin. Poffenroth says this change in the balance of hormones can make you feel better, make you more alert, and improve your overall health. “Sunlight is also the body's main source of vitamin D, which has been linked to controlling mood and preventing depressive symptoms,” she adds.

For these reasons, Poffenroth urges people to actively seek out natural light. “This can make the change to fall easier and may even lessen the effects of the end-of-summer blues,” she says.

A little goes a long way: Just walking for a few minutes around your block or neighborhood in the morning helps. Poffenroth says the ideal time to be in direct sunlight is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., as your body can create enough vitamin D during these hours with less chance of damaging your skin. (For those with darker skin, experts advise daily sun exposure of 25 to 40 minutes; for those with lighter skin, expert advise aiming for 10 to 15 minutes daily.)

“Light therapy lamps can be revolutionary for those who find it difficult to get outside because of mobility problems or strict job schedules,” adds Poffenroth, who advises using a 10,000-lux light box seated about 12 to 24 inches away from it for about 20 to 30 minutes each morning. Another option is rearranging your workspace if you work from home so that your desk is near a window. Maximizing your exposure to natural light during your working hours can make a significant difference even if you cannot get outside as often as you’d like, notes Poffenroth.

Address your anxiety

Anxiety tends to set in when we realize there's a "new beginning" on the horizon, says Kahn, whose therapy schedule typically fills up when the school year begins.

It's helpful to break up tasks and to create a manageable schedule for yourself. You can also remind yourself that many decisions are not permanent. “For example, if a teen signs up for a class and senses it may be too challenging for them in the first week, they may still transfer to a different class,” says Kahn. A lot of times, our brain tells us a situation is set in stone, but when we are able to take a step back, it's easier to see that that isn't necessarily true, she says.

Embrace the power of play

One of the best ways to fight the end-of-summer blues is to use the power of play to boost dopamine production in the brain, Poffenroth says. Playing, which takes many different forms for adults, uses the brain's reward system to fight off bad feelings and improve mood. Dopamine, the "feel-good" neurotransmitter, is very important for motivation, pleasure, and positive reinforcement. “Dopamine levels can naturally rise when we do fun things, which can make us feel better and give us a more positive outlook on life,” she adds.

How do you become more playful as an adult? It doesn't always mean doing things like a child. “The key is to find ways to make boring tasks more fun and interesting, which will activate the brain's reward center,” says Poffenroth. Do this by attending creative workshops, like woodworking or pottery, to induce a flow state, or try outdoor adventure activities like kayaking or hiking. The element of difficulty in these pursuits can inspire success and confidence, Poffenroth says.

“Remember, what constitutes ‘play’ can vary greatly from person to person,” says Poffenroth. “The most effective approach is to experiment with different activities and pay attention to which ones bring you the most joy and satisfaction.”

Set new goals

There’s nothing like back-to-school season for refocusing on a personally meaningful objective.

“Setting new, challenging goals is a great way to get over the end-of-summer blues because it shifts your attention and energy to good things that will happen in the future,” says Poffenroth. To Poffenroth says to pick goals that are both hard to reach and practical. “Goals that are too easy might not challenge you enough, while goals that are too hard might make you give up,” she says. The best goals should push you just a bit out of your comfort zone to foster personal growth.

Say goodbye to “sunshine guilt”

"Sunshine guilt," another trending phrase on social media, refers to feelings of regret and self-blame over things you wish you had done during warm weather months. People tend to be more aware of time passing as summer ends, social scientists say. “This kind of awareness is often sparked by changes in the environment, like shorter days, changing leaves, and changes in temperature,” says Poffenroth. “These outside signals turn on the temporal processing systems in our brains, which makes us more aware of how quickly time goes by.” (There’s even a psychological name for this very real effect: temporal discounting.) As summer ends, we may feel rushed to make the most of our remaining time, which can make us feel anxious and guilty if we think we haven't fully taken advantage of the season, says Poffenroth.

The problem with "shoulds" (i.e., "I should be traveling in the summer” or “I should take a walk on this beautiful day”) is that they don't necessarily drive you to do those things and are only related to self-blame, Kahn says. This negative script does nothing for you but create a deeper sense of sadness and helplessness. Instead, ask yourself if you actually want or wanted to do that thing—and if so, create a realistic, specific plan to do it. Being active, self-compassionate, and future-oriented is more helpful than mulling over what you “should” have done, says Kahn.

Relinquish control

You can’t be in charge of everything that unfolds in your life. This is where acceptance comes in, says Kahn, because if we try to micromanage every detail of our lives, “we'll drive ourselves nuts.”

Instead of fighting reality, acknowledge that a transition is coming, and changes to your life and routine will naturally follow. “Take a back seat, notice whatever emotions and thoughts you're having, and just treat those experiences with compassion and acceptance,” says Kahn. Mindfulness practices like breathwork, meditation, and yoga can all be helpful in fostering a sense of peace as you encounter whatever life throws at you. If these disciplines aren’t for you, connecting with a friend (whether on the phone, via email, or in-person) or going for a walk can similarly help you reset your perspective.

“It's okay to feel anxious. It's okay to feel sad,” says Kahn. “Even these emotions are a meaningful part of life—and without them, we wouldn't have happiness or excitement.”