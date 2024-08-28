Elderly Couple Missing From California Nudist Resort 

Husband and wife Daniel Menard, 79, and Stephanie Menard, 73, have been missing for several days from their California residence at a family nudist resort Olive Dell Ranch.

The Menards were reported missing by a friend on Aug. 25, and were last seen at their residence, located a few miles from San Bernardino and Riverside, around 10 a.m. on Aug. 24, according to the Redlands Police Department.

Daniel suffers from dementia and is diabetic, and authorities have shared the urgency of finding the couple. The couple’s dog, Cuddles, a small white shih tzu, is also missing.

The Redlands Police Department said Menard's unlocked vehicle was located down the road from the couple’s home, and that Stephanie’s purse and both of their cell phones were located inside their residence.

"There’s no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car," a friend of the couple, Tammie Wilkerson, told ABC News "She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones — things they would never have left at home."

There has been no indication from police about foul play, but friends and family of the couple have expressed fears about their safety.

"They don't deserve this. ... They're just good people. They go to church. They don't deserve any of this," Sandy Marinelli, who has been friends with the couple for more than a decade, told CBS News. "They) went inside their home to see if they would be OK inside and they didn't find them in there," Marinelli said. "It was just very suspicious for them to be gone."

The Redlands Police Department told TIME Wednesday that they don’t have any further information about the couple’s disappearance.

Carl Baker, spokesperson for the City of Redlands, also told CBS that there are "search dogs from Riverside Sheriff's Office and a helicopter from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office" on the case, searching for the pair.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org