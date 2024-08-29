Since Vice President Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, some Trump supporters, including Republican military veterans in Congress, have attacked his service record, accusing him of inflating his rank and avoiding combat.

These charges reflect a sordid pattern that has developed over the past two decades in which Republicans have tried to turn military service — which historically has been a strength for candidates — into a weakness, particularly for Vietnam veterans but now extending to those who fought in the Global War on Terror.

These tactics have proved successful for winning competitive elections by calling into question the character and national security bona fides of Democrats with military records. But the cost has been high, both to those attacked and their fellow veterans as well.

This process largely began in 2002 when Republican operatives began questioning the patriotism of Vietnam veteran and triple amputee Georgia Senator Max Cleland during his reelection campaign. Cleland joined the Army after college, eventually deploying to Vietnam. He distinguished himself at the Battle of Khe Sanh on June 9, 1968, winning a Silver Star “for gallantry in action.”

Four days later, he volunteered for a mission. As he moved across a helicopter landing pad, he reached down to pick up a grenade that he thought fell from his gear. However, a new infantryman had dropped it and not properly prepared the grenade pin. The subsequent explosion blew off both legs and an arm.

For years, Cleland fought to overcome his maiming. Even while leaving Vietnam on a stretcher, he lamented: “one minute I would be utterly grateful that I was still able to see, breathe, feel and think. The next minute I would sink into despair knowing that I would never again be the man I was once was.”

During months of rehab, Cleland battled depression, while learning how to do things with his remaining arm. He learned to walk on prosthetic legs, drive a special car, and even play basketball, noting “I was getting strong in the right places.” As he recovered, he noted how politics became “my therapy, forcing me to get out of the house and be seen.”

Through sheer determination, Cleland won a seat in the Georgia Senate (1971-1975) and then followed his fellow Georgian Jimmy Carter to Washington where he became a high-ranking administrator in what was then called the Veteran’s Administration. He ultimately returned home and became Georgia’s Secretary of State, a position he held for 14 years (1982-1996).

In 1996, Cleland succeeded his mentor Sam Nunn in the U.S. Senate. After he won, he became a vocal advocate for veterans and the environment. Journalist David Broder stressed how Cleland “embodies as much as any one person in public life can, the agonies and hopes of the last twenty years.”

In 2002, Republicans recruited Representative Saxby Chambliss — who had not served in Vietnam — to challenge Cleland. Chambliss proved to be a relatively lackluster candidate and through much of the race he trailed Cleland. But with control of the Senate potentially at stake, operative Rick Wilson labored to help Chambliss stage a comeback.

Wilson unleashed one of the most infamous attacks in the history of U.S. political campaigns. The strategist later said that “everyone assumed Cleland was immune to critiques on national security issues,” but that perception didn’t account for just how dirty Wilson was willing to fight. As he admitted, “I have no moral center when it comes to political ads, and I will destroy the innocent and the guilty.”

Wilson created an ad that emphasized how Cleland had voted against 11 amendments to President Bush’s plan to create a Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The television spot showed photos of Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein, and implied Cleland had aided them with his lack of “courage to lead.” In reality, he voted against the amendments because he wanted civil service protections for DHS employees.

The ad unleashed a firestorm of criticism. Cleland called it “the most vicious exploitation of a national tragedy and attempt at character assassination I have ever witnessed.” The Gainesville Times (Ga.) called it “an irresponsible and repugnant attack on Cleland’s character and sense of patriotism.” Vietnam veteran Republican Senators John McCain and Chuck Hagel rallied to Cleland’s defense and praised his patriotism. The former said the ad was “worse than disgraceful, it’s reprehensible.” Chambliss pulled the spot, although he always defended it, calling it “lightweight” and “very fair.”

In the fear-drenched post 9/11 climate, however, the damage to Cleland had been done. The ad succeeded in questioning his commitment to the nation, particularly in the many parts of Georgia that unswervingly supported President George W. Bush and his War on Terrorism. Cleland lost by 130,000 votes, helping to flip the Senate. It was a devastating defeat that left Cleland bitter, disillusioned, and suffering from PTSD.

The attacks on Cleland’s patriotism and military record didn’t stop there either. In 2004, he strongly supported fellow Vietnam veteran, Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, in his presidential campaign against Bush. The former senator openly questioned how Bush secured a prized position in the Air National Guard and whether he actually did his service. He also highlighted how Bush took time off to earn a Harvard MBA while he and Kerry went to Vietnam.

Conservatives pounced. Pundit Ann Coulter stressed that Cleland “lost three limbs in an accident during a routine non-combat mission where he was about to drink beer with friends . . . Luckily for Cleland’s political career . . . he happened to do it while in Vietnam.” She even questioned his Silver Star, ignoring that his actions happened before the horrible accident.

Others piled on in an effort to undercut Cleland’s support for Kerry. And it wasn’t just Cleland whose service the right besmirched.

The group Swift Boat Veterans for the Truth (SBVT) called Kerry’s service into question, aiming to negate his heroism in Vietnam where he won a Silver Star and Purple Hearts. They learned from Wilson’s success and tried to turn Kerry’s strength into a weakness. Much like in Georgia, it proved successful.

The attacks on Cleland and Kerry (and, a decade later, on McCain by President Donald Trump) contributed to the psychological trauma of many who fought in Vietnam by questioning their awards and military service. As one Florida veteran noted after the SBVT attacks: “Do you think these awards come in a Cracker Jack box? The Department of Defense issues them with great scrutiny.” He concluded: “Seriously folks, this type of slander diminishes each and every veteran and their awards, and it needs to stop, NOW.”

By questioning awards given to Democrats, such scurrilous tactics undermined confidence in the system that determined awards for all Vietnam soldiers. It further hurt the process of healing and reinforced the poor treatment afforded Vietnam veterans, this time in the political realm by those claiming to support service people.

Today, conservatives have reverted to this old playbook to cast aspersion on Walz’s 24-year National Guard career. Not surprisingly — in a parallel to the Swift Boat Veterans campaign — it is led by Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, who served four years in the Marines as a public affairs officer. Also, it's also no surprise that Chris LaCivita, who produced the SVBT ads, is a senior Trump campaign official.

In the effort to tar Walz, conservatives have employed terms such as "stolen valor" and cowardice to describe his military career. At this point, the attacks appear to have had little measurable effect on Walz’s popularity. However, it can take time for such lies to have an impact.

Republicans continue to attack the service of Democratic military veterans (and sometimes their own, like McCain and former Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger) because it has so much political effect. It can turn a major positive into a negative.

But the cost to American veterans has been significant. It’s time that those pushing such charges get confronted with the immortal question that Army Chief Counsel Joseph Welch used to trigger the downfall of Senator Joseph McCarthy after he attacked the Army in 1954: “Have you no sense of decency?”

Kyle Longley is the Salvatori chair of history at Chapman University and author of the forthcoming (in 2025), The Forever Soldiers: Americans at War in Afghanistan and Iraq and Grunts: The American Combat Soldier in Vietnam.

Kyle Longley is the Salvatori chair of history at Chapman University and author of the forthcoming (in 2025), The Forever Soldiers: Americans at War in Afghanistan and Iraq and Grunts: The American Combat Soldier in Vietnam.