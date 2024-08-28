A New Hampshire resident has died of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) after testing positive for the rare mosquito-borne disease at the hospital, health officials said Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services revealed that the person who died of EEE was an adult, and was hospitalized due to severe central nervous system disease before they passed away from their illness, according to a press release.

The man was then identified by his family as 41-year-old Steven Perry. The family told WBZ that Perry did not have any underlying conditions.

This is the first New Hampshire resident to die of EEE since 2014, and the first infection in the state since that year. In 2014, DHHS identified three human infections, including two fatalities.

“We believe there is an elevated risk for EEEV (the virus that causes EEE) infections this year in New England given the positive mosquito samples identified,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “The risk will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost that kills the mosquitos. Everybody should take steps to prevent mosquito bites when they are outdoors.”

The press release also shared that EEE has been detected in one horse and seven mosquito batches in New Hampshire so far this summer, and it pointed to the multiple recordings of EEE in its neighboring states of Vermont and Massachusetts.

Per the Center for Disease Control (CDC), EEE is incredibly rare, but it is very serious. There are typically only a handful of human cases of EEEeastern equine encephalitis in the U.S. each year —the average being 11 cases reported annually, according to the CDC. Still, the CDC cites the mortality rate for EEE as 30%, and those who survive often experience severe neurological harm.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. According to the Massachusetts DPH, inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication of EEE. There is currently no vaccine for EEE, but the CDC recommends clinical monitoring and pain management by medical health professionals in order to relieve symptoms.

Humans and some mammals are what’s known as “dead-end hosts,” meaning they do not spread the virus, even though they get sick, to mosquitoes that bite them.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, four towns in Massachusetts have raised the EEE risk level to “critical” and six towns have also raised their EEE risk levels to “high.”

Read more: What to Know About the Rare But Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus Concerning U.S. Towns

The New Hampshire DHHS provided some advice to constituents to prevent mosquito bites, especially as EEE crops up. This includes using “effective mosquito repellents,” wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. especially during peak mosquito hours in the early morning and evening— or, avoiding outdoor activities during those hours altogether.

They also recommended draining standing water around the home and placing or repairing bug screens.