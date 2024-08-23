Hawaii is preparing for unexpected rainfall and gusty winds as Tropical Storm Hone moves towards the east-southeast portion of the islands on Friday, in a storm that could potentially intensify to a hurricane later in the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Hone is projected to pass near or south of Hawaii’s Big Island late Saturday night through early Sunday, bringing with it maximum sustained winds measuring 45 mph.

Hone, which is the eighth named storm of the Pacific Ocean this season, is currently some 620 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It is the first tropical storm this season to come close to the islands, with winds that can be felt some 90 miles out of the storm’s center.

Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall. Maui is forecasted to experience some 6 inches of rain while Oahu could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches over the course of the next few days.

The central Pacific hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30 and typically brings 4 or 5 tropical cyclones, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NOAA predicted a below-normal hurricane season for the central Pacific in May because of the expected arrival of La Niña, which makes it harder for storms to develop. However, La Niña is now forecasted to develop during the fall.

Tropical storm Hone is currently moving at a speed of 16 mph. It has put the Big Island under a flash flood and tropical storm watch, according to the National Weather Service of Honolulu.

Hone arrived shortly after Hurricane Ernesto devastated Puerto Rico and Bermuda, though that storm was on the Atlantic coast.